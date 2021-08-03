COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAN-ELECTION/

Por
REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2021

Iran leader approves U.S. sanctioned Raisi's presidency

Start: 03 Aug 2021 06:06 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

TEHRAN - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will formally endorse presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses whose victory in the country's June presidential election might aggravate the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL

DIGITAL: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL

Source: POOL VIA WANA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FARSI

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Amnistía Internacional denunció que la candidatura de Ortega recuerda la impunidad que prevalece en Nicaragua

Amnistía Internacional denunció que la candidatura de Ortega recuerda la impunidad que prevalece en Nicaragua

El Tribunal Superior Electoral abrió una investigación a Bolsonaro por atacar al sistema de votación

Tokio 2020: Julián Horta resignó su posibilidad de avanzar en primera fase de lucha grecorromana

Quién es Paola Morán, la velocista mexicana que buscará subir al pódium en sus primeros JJOO de Tokio

República Dominicana confirmó la presencia de la peste porcina africana en once provincias

DEPORTES

El alocado festejo del noruego Karsten Warholm luego de ganar el oro en los 400 metros vallas en Tokio y romper el récord mundial

El alocado festejo del noruego Karsten Warholm luego de ganar el oro en los 400 metros vallas en Tokio y romper el récord mundial

Sufrió un accidente con aceite hirviendo en su infancia que casi termina con su vida y 20 años después logró una medalla en los Juegos Olímpicos: la increíble historia de Alison dos Santos

Quién es Paola Morán, la velocista mexicana que buscará subir al pódium en sus primeros JJOO de Tokio

Tokio 2020: Osmar Olvera terminó su sueño olímpico con una destacada actuación en trampolín

Agenda de México en Tokio 2020 al 3 de agosto: el “Tri” olímpico por su pase a la final de fútbol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Misión: Imposible, los secretos detrás del éxito de la serie que Tom Cruise convirtió en la saga de acción más espectacular de Hollywood

Misión: Imposible, los secretos detrás del éxito de la serie que Tom Cruise convirtió en la saga de acción más espectacular de Hollywood

Violencia, droga e infidelidades: Gaby Platas destapó el lado oscuro de su matrimonio con Paco de la O

Confesiones de Lilia Aragón: cuál fue la escena que más le costó y con qué actor fue difícil trabajar

Reportan hospitalizado de emergencia a Juan Pablo Medina de La Casa de las Flores por una trombosis

Quién es la mujer que podría ser la nueva novia de Luis Miguel

TENDENCIAS

Una de cada 10 lactancias se pierde por motivos relacionados al regreso laboral

Una de cada 10 lactancias se pierde por motivos relacionados al regreso laboral

Por qué es importante pensar en la salud más allá del COVID-19 a la hora de viajar

Por qué las alteraciones del gusto y del olfato son algunos de los síntomas persistentes más frecuentes del COVID-19

Inmunidad de rebaño y COVID-19: ¿recién se alcanzará cuando el 90% de la población esté vacunada?

Las 6 claves que explican por qué la variante Delta resalta la importancia de contar con sociedades vacunadas con dos dosis