ADVISORY IRAN-ELECTION/

Iran leader approves U.S. sanctioned Raisi's presidency

Start: 03 Aug 2021 06:06 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

TEHRAN - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will formally endorse presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses whose victory in the country's June presidential election might aggravate the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL

DIGITAL: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL

Source: POOL VIA WANA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FARSI

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com