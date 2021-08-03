ADVISORY IRAN-ELECTION/

Iran leader approves U.S. sanctioned Raisi's presidency
Start: 03 Aug 2021 06:06 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
TEHRAN - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will formally endorse presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses whose victory in the country's June presidential election might aggravate the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
