Martes 3 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/GREECE-WLDFIRES

REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2021

Wildfire burns near Athens industrial zone

Start: 03 Aug 2021 15:31 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 16:44 GMT

VARYMPOMPI, ATHENS - A large wildfire rages near a industrial area outside Athens, prompting authorities to evacuate a summer camp and disrupting road traffic. Amid scorching temperatures during Greece's worst heatwave in over 30 years, more than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft are battling the blaze at the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi.

