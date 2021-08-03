COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BELARUS-UKRAINE/POLICE-STATEMENT

Por
REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2021

Ukraine police chief speaks after death of Belarus activist

Start: 03 Aug 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Chief of National Police of Ukraine, Oleksandr Klymenko, gives a news conference after a Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

