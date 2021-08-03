ADVISORY BELARUS-UKRAINE/POLICE-STATEMENT

Ukraine police chief speaks after death of Belarus activist
Start: 03 Aug 2021 11:00 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
KYIV - Chief of National Police of Ukraine, Oleksandr Klymenko, gives a news conference after a Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday.
