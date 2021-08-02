ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-REFUGEES

Blinken discusses U.S. admissions for some Afghan refugees
Start: 02 Aug 2021 17:56 GMT
End: 02 Aug 2021 19:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the announcement of a Priority 2 (P-2) designation granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) access for certain Afghan nationals and their eligible family members.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com