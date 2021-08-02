COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-REFUGEES

Por
REUTERSAUG 02
2 de Agosto de 2021

Blinken discusses U.S. admissions for some Afghan refugees

Start: 02 Aug 2021 17:56 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2021 19:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the announcement of a Priority 2 (P-2) designation granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) access for certain Afghan nationals and their eligible family members.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

COVID-19: Alemania empezará a aplicar una tercera dosis de refuerzo a partir de septiembre

COVID-19: Alemania empezará a aplicar una tercera dosis de refuerzo a partir de septiembre

Así va la jornada número 5 de la Liga Femenina de fútbol

CDMX declaró como un éxito la consulta popular: solo participaron 800,000 capitalinos

Cómo usar la traducción de texto en las historias de Instagram

El iPhone plegable podría llegar al mercado en 2023

DEPORTES

Quinn hará historia y será la primera persona transgénero no binaria en ganar una medalla olímpica

Quinn hará historia y será la primera persona transgénero no binaria en ganar una medalla olímpica

Un campeón olímpico fue descubierto tejiendo en las gradas en Tokio y la imagen se volvió viral

VIDEO: así entrenaba levantando a su mascota la ecuatoriana que ganó la medalla de oro en halterofilia

Laurel Hubbard debutó en levantamiento de pesas y se convirtió en la primera atleta transgénero en competir en unos Juegos Olímpicos

La dramática historia de Sifan Hassan, la atleta que protagonizó la remontada más espectacular en Tokio y va en busca de un triplete histórico

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Si me enfermo y me muero”: Poncho De Nigris denunció que le negaron la vacuna contra la Covid-19

“Si me enfermo y me muero”: Poncho De Nigris denunció que le negaron la vacuna contra la Covid-19

Werevertumorro perdió miles de pesos por derrota de México ante EEUU en la Copa Oro : “Fue una bazofia”

Farina Chaparro ratificó denuncia en contra de José Manuel Figueroa por violencia familiar y lesiones

Matt Damon confesó que dejó de usar un insulto homofóbico tras una lección que le dio su hija

Finalizó una nueva edición de Lollapalooza Chicago: 400 mil personas protagonizaron el regreso de los shows masivos en vivo

TENDENCIAS

El 45% de los casos de cáncer de próstata se diagnostica tarde

El 45% de los casos de cáncer de próstata se diagnostica tarde

Cómo usar la traducción de texto en las historias de Instagram

El iPhone plegable podría llegar al mercado en 2023

Ariana Grande, la nueva famosa que aparecerá en Fortnite

Los síntomas de COVID-19 difieren en franjas etarias y entre hombres y mujeres