Sábado 31 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC

Por
REUTERSAUG 01
30 de Julio de 2021

Joint IOC-TOCOG daily briefing during 2020 games

Start: 01 Aug 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee for the 2020 Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Speakers TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

