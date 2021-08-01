COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 1 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BELARUS

Por
REUTERSAUG 01
1 de Agosto de 2021

Live of police station where Belarus sprinter is staying

Start: 01 Aug 2021 17:51 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2021 19:00 GMT

TOKYO - Exterior of a police box Tokyo's Haneda International Airport where Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is staying the night after she claimed she was taken to the airport against her wishes to board a flight back home after complaining about national coaches at the Tokyo Olympics.

