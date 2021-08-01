COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 1 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BACH

Por
REUTERS
30 de Julio de 2021

IOC President Bach visits recovery monument

Start: 01 Aug 2021 07:25 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2021 07:49 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits the recovery monument, located adjacent to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and meets art students there.

SCHEDULE:

0730-0800GMT- Bach visits monument and speaks to young creators

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

