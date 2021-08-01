ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BACH

IOC President Bach visits recovery monument
Start: 01 Aug 2021 07:25 GMT
End: 01 Aug 2021 07:49 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits the recovery monument, located adjacent to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and meets art students there.
SCHEDULE:
0730-0800GMT- Bach visits monument and speaks to young creators
