Sábado 31 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/VILLAGE

REUTERS JUL 31
30 de Julio de 2021

View of the Olympic Village on day eight of Tokyo 2020

Start: 31 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - View of the Olympic Village on day eight of Tokyo 2020 as the Games organisers announce the latest COVID-19 case updates.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

