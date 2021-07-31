ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/VILLA

View of the Olympic Village on day eight of Tokyo 2020

Start: 31 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OLYMPICS-2020/IOC.

TOKYO, JAPAN - View of the Olympic Village on day eight of Tokyo 2020 as the Games organisers announce the latest COVID-19 case updates.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com