ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- APPROXIMATE NEW START TIME

Demonstration against health pass in Paris
Start: 31 Jul 2021 13:13 GMT
End: 31 Jul 2021 13:25 GMT
PARIS - Demonstrators stage a protest against the use of health passes, which the government has said would take effect from early August, days before France’s Constitutional Council gives its final decision on a contested bill that would extend the use of the document to restaurants, trains and planes.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com