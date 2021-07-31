COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- APPROXIMATE NEW START TIME --

REUTERS
31 de Julio de 2021

Demonstration against health pass in Paris

Start: 31 Jul 2021 13:42 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2021 13:53 GMT

PARIS - Demonstrators stage a protest against the use of health passes, which the government has said would take effect from early August, days before France’s Constitutional Council gives its final decision on a contested bill that would extend the use of the document to restaurants, trains and planes.

Reuters

Ejército colombiano abre covocatoria del 1 al 17 de agosto para incorporar a 20 mil hombres en el servicio militar

Conmoción en Uruguay: hallaron muerto al ex futbolista Maximiliano Castro

Qué hacían Cynthia Rodríguez y Carlos Rivera en España

Ni dioses ni superhéroes: la lucha a contracorriente de los atletas olímpicos para priorizar su salud mental

