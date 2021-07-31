ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- APPROXIMATE NEW START TIME

Demonstration against health pass in Paris

Start: 31 Jul 2021 13:42 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2021 13:53 GMT

PARIS - Demonstrators stage a protest against the use of health passes, which the government has said would take effect from early August, days before France’s Constitutional Council gives its final decision on a contested bill that would extend the use of the document to restaurants, trains and planes.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com