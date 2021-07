Raging wildfires spread to settlements in Aegean coast

Start: 31 Jul 2021 12:40 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2021 12:42 GMT

MARMARIS - Raging wildfires spread to settlements in Aegean coastal town of Marmaris

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL/ AZERI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com