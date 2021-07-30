COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/BIDEN

Por
REUTERS
30 de Julio de 2021

President Biden and Vice President Harris on wildfires

Start: 30 Jul 2021 16:03 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2021 16:35 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC AND VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with governors to discuss wildfires.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

