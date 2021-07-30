COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 29 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC

Por
REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2021

Joint IOC-TOCOG daily briefing during 2020 games

Start: 30 Jul 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee for the 2020 Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Speakers TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: reuters

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Adrián González, el pelotero mexicano que busca la consagración en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Adrián González, el pelotero mexicano que busca la consagración en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Registraduría y CNE dan vía libre para que la comunidad LGBTI inscriba listas a los Consejos de Juventud

Quiénes son las jugadoras de sóftbol que tiraron a la basura el uniforme de México

“Paremos con el barato patrioterismo”: Luis García tundió a aficionados que criticaron al equipo de sóftbol

Motosicarios ejecutaron a elemento de la Fuerza Civil en Veracruz

DEPORTES

Equipo de sóftbol dio la cara ante polémica por sus uniformes: “no teníamos intención de faltar el respeto”

Equipo de sóftbol dio la cara ante polémica por sus uniformes: “no teníamos intención de faltar el respeto”

Adrián González, el pelotero mexicano que busca la consagración en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Quiénes son las jugadoras de sóftbol que tiraron a la basura el uniforme de México

“Paremos con el barato patrioterismo”: Luis García tundió a aficionados que criticaron al equipo de sóftbol

Kenia Lechuga dijo adiós a Tokio 2020: quedó en cuarto lugar en la final C de remo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los memes por Paty Navidad y su positivo a COVID-19

Los memes por Paty Navidad y su positivo a COVID-19

“No es la primera vez que nos lo hacen”: Marisol Terrazas habló de la agresión que sufrió en show

Qué dijo Espinoza Paz de su regreso a la televisión mexicana y sus dos nuevas canciones

K-Pop: Mina, ex integrante de AOA, fue hospitalizada tras intentar quitarse la vida

“En etapa terminal”: productor reveló sombrío pronóstico sobre Sammy Pérez

TENDENCIAS

Nuevas evidencias sugieren que las personas vacunadas pueden transmitir la variable Delta

Nuevas evidencias sugieren que las personas vacunadas pueden transmitir la variable Delta

Esta minivan del futuro puede dar pistas del camino que tomará un coloso de los autos deportivos

Combinación de vacunas COVID-19: ¿es hora de cambiar el enfoque mundial de la inmunización?

Por qué la pandemia afectó el ciclo menstrual de adolescentes

Twitter ya está probando las compras dentro de la app