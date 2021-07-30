COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020-CTR/

REUTERS JUL 30
30 de Julio de 2021

View of the Izu Velodrome as Tokyo 2020 track cycling starts

Start: 02 Aug 2021 04:20 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2021 06:40 GMT

IZU, JAPAN - View of the Izu Velodrome stadium, venue of the Olympic track cycling races, and one of a handful of stadiums to allow spectators to see the athletes competing in person.

REUTERS (ACCESS ALL)

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Tack cycling events start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

