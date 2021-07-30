COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2021

WHO gives a regular briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 30 Jul 2021 13:45 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2021 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Briefing expected

