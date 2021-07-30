COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -FLASH-CUBA-UNREST/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2021

Biden hosts Cuban-American community leaders to discuss demonstrations

Start: 30 Jul 2021 21:10 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2021 22:10 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Joe Biden hosts Cuban-American community leaders to discuss demonstrations in Cuba and the administration's response.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La CIDH pidió la liberación “inmediata” de los opositores detenidos por el régimen de Ortega en Nicaragua

La CIDH pidió la liberación “inmediata” de los opositores detenidos por el régimen de Ortega en Nicaragua

“Todas las vacunas previenen la muerte”: MinSalud sale al paso de polémico trino de Petro

Tokio 2020: en qué consiste el Hockey sobre césped, disciplina Olímpica

Morena se divide: desafuero de Huerta y Toledo crispa la militancia del partido de AMLO

Ejército resguardó a AMLO en su visita a tierras de “El Chapo”

DEPORTES

Tokio 2020: en qué consiste el Hockey sobre césped, disciplina Olímpica

Tokio 2020: en qué consiste el Hockey sobre césped, disciplina Olímpica

Un ritual de todos los años: las fotos de las vacaciones de Messi y Roccuzzo con sus amigos en Ibiza

Joaquín Capilla: el máximo medallista mexicano en los Juegos Olímpicos

“No supe qué hacer”: Novak Djokovic se mostró abatido tras quedar afuera de los Juegos Olímpicos

“Aquí están mis uniformes, tan bonitos como siempre”: softbolista mexicana lanza polémico TikTok tras el escándalo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las primeras palabras de Bob Odenkirk tras desplomarse en plena grabación de Better Call Saul: “Tuve un pequeño infarto, pero estaré bien”

Las primeras palabras de Bob Odenkirk tras desplomarse en plena grabación de Better Call Saul: “Tuve un pequeño infarto, pero estaré bien”

El actor Cuba Gooding Jr. podría recibir una multa de millones de dólares por ignorar una demanda por violación en su contra

La sentida despedida de Andrea Legarreta y Galilea Montijo a Sammy Pérez: “Era un hombre con gran ternura y gracia”

Ventaneando: cómo le fue en audiencia tras extensión de horario

El drama de Héctor Parra: su hija Daniela insiste en que Ernestina Godoy revise el caso

TENDENCIAS

Cómo es InterSEA, la app para contactar intérpretes en lengua de señas

Cómo es InterSEA, la app para contactar intérpretes en lengua de señas

Por qué los empleados de negocios deben usar barbijos aunque no estén los clientes

Qué dijo Elon Musk sobre los rumores de una negociación con Apple para vender Tesla

Detectan una variedad de malware en la Darknet que roba información de los usuarios de Mac

El “superpoder” de las vacunas ARNm de Pfizer y Moderna: ¿podrían frenar la transmisión del COVID-19?