Jueves 29 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2021

White House briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre

Start: 29 Jul 2021 18:20 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2021 19:20 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

