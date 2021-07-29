ADVISORY PERU-POLITICS/

President Castillo celebrates Peru's 200 years of Independence
Start: 29 Jul 2021 16:50 GMT
End: 29 Jul 2021 17:50 GMT
PAMPA DE LA QUINUA - Peru's president Pedro Castillo participates in a symbolic swearing in ceremony to celebrate 200 years of Independence.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE PERU
DIGITAL: NO USE PERU
Source: AMERICA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Peru
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com