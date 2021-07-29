COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 29 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-POLITICS/

Por
REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2021

President Castillo celebrates Peru's 200 years of Independence

Start: 29 Jul 2021 16:50 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2021 17:50 GMT

PAMPA DE LA QUINUA - Peru's president Pedro Castillo participates in a symbolic swearing in ceremony to celebrate 200 years of Independence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PERU

DIGITAL: NO USE PERU

Source: AMERICA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

De qué manera la lucha de Simone Biles en Tokio podría inspirar un cambio más amplio en torno a la salud mental

De qué manera la lucha de Simone Biles en Tokio podría inspirar un cambio más amplio en torno a la salud mental

Más de 4,000 reos se han contagiado de COVID-19 en México

30 fotos memorables del sexto día de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Un estudio en Israel sobre personas completamente vacunadas aportó claves para decidir quiénes necesitarán refuerzos

Qué hay detrás de la ejecución del Maestrín, el narco que ordenó la masacre de 15 inocentes para “calentar”Reynosa

DEPORTES

30 fotos memorables del sexto día de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

30 fotos memorables del sexto día de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El mexicano Carlos Ortiz arrancó tercero en golf olímpico

Rafa Nadal y su breve pero ganador paso por Juegos Olímpicos

La hipótesis de los expertos japoneses para explicar otro récord diario de casos de coronavirus en Tokio durante los Juegos Olímpicos

Alejandra Orozco, la nueva líder mexicana de clavados en Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo sería el regreso de Angélica Rivera a las pantallas, según “El Güero” Castro

Cómo sería el regreso de Angélica Rivera a las pantallas, según “El Güero” Castro

De tres episodios de Breaking Bad a su propio spin off, Better Call Saul: quién es Bob Odenkirk, el actor que se desvaneció en el set y mantiene en vilo a los fans

José Eduardo Derbez: cinco fotos que están arrasando en su cuenta de Instagram

Del paseo de Katie Holmes en Nueva York a las vacaciones de Emily Ratajkowski en Italia: celebrities en un click

Roberto Palazuelos reaccionó al tomar por primera vez refresco en bolsa: “un baño de pueblo”

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio en Israel sobre personas completamente vacunadas aportó claves para decidir quiénes necesitarán refuerzos

Un estudio en Israel sobre personas completamente vacunadas aportó claves para decidir quiénes necesitarán refuerzos

¿Quiénes deberían practicar la “caminata recuperativa” recomendada a Susana Giménez después de padecer COVID-19?

Qué frutas y verduras hay que consumir para reducir el deterioro cognitivo, según una nueva investigación científica

Cómo sacar una copia de seguridad de Gmail

Según un estudio, los dinosaurios prosperaron en el frío del antiguo Ártico