COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 29 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2021

Biden remarks on the pace of vaccinations among Americans

Start: 29 Jul 2021 20:00 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2021 20:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Encuentro entre ‘Timochenko’ y Mancuso ante la Comisión de la Verdad será este 4 de agosto

Encuentro entre ‘Timochenko’ y Mancuso ante la Comisión de la Verdad será este 4 de agosto

Mató a puñaladas a su novia y escribió “Fui yo” en su pierna con esmalte de uñas rojo

Judicializados cinco integrantes de la Primera línea en Antioquia por presuntos actos vandálicos

Decomisan impresionante arsenal del Clan del Golfo en Medellín: fusiles, lanzagranadas, pistolas y mucho más

Google revela nueva sección de Play Store dedicada a seguridad en las apps

DEPORTES

“Hay una forma de ir por la vida y en la cancha”: el reclamo de Luis Scola al equipo después de la derrota ante España en los Juegos Olímpicos

“Hay una forma de ir por la vida y en la cancha”: el reclamo de Luis Scola al equipo después de la derrota ante España en los Juegos Olímpicos

Jayson Tatum, de Misuri a la selección estadounidense de basquetbol en Tokio 2020

Otra locura de Nick Kyrgios: el fantástico saque de abajo por entre sus piernas que agarró desprevenido a su rival

Las Leonas ganaron su tercer partido consecutivo y aseguraron su clasificación a los cuartos de final en Tokio

Del inesperado pedido de Oveja Hernández en la charla técnica, a la furia de Campazzo: los gestos de frustración tras la derrota argentina ante España

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Amanda Miguel podría retirarse de los escenarios temporalmente

Por qué Amanda Miguel podría retirarse de los escenarios temporalmente

Cómo sería el regreso de Angélica Rivera a las pantallas, según “El Güero” Castro

De tres episodios de Breaking Bad a su propio spin off, Better Call Saul: quién es Bob Odenkirk, el actor que se desvaneció en el set y mantiene en vilo a los fans

José Eduardo Derbez: cinco fotos que están arrasando en su cuenta de Instagram

Del paseo de Katie Holmes en Nueva York a las vacaciones de Emily Ratajkowski en Italia: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

El 99% de los CEOs está reduciendo sus inversiones en espacio de oficinas

El 99% de los CEOs está reduciendo sus inversiones en espacio de oficinas

Temor en la industria de los smartphones por la escasez mundial de chips

De qué manera la lucha de Simone Biles en Tokio podría inspirar un cambio más amplio en torno a la salud mental

Un estudio en Israel sobre personas completamente vacunadas aportó claves para decidir quiénes necesitarán refuerzos

¿Quiénes deberían practicar la “caminata recuperativa” recomendada a Susana Giménez después de padecer COVID-19?