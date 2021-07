Desperate residents battle flames to save their homes in Turkey

Start: 29 Jul 2021 15:53 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2021 15:56 GMT

MANAVGAT, TURKEY - Desperate residents battle flames to save their homes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com