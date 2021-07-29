COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-ROTTERDAM-POSSIBLE ONLY-

Por
REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2021

Ever Given ship that blocked Suez Canal docks in Rotterdam

Start: 29 Jul 2021 02:30 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2021 03:30 GMT

ROTTERDAM - The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March is due to arrive in Rotterdam after being released by authorities in Egypt on July 7.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Lo de Boca es una prueba fehaciente de la pésima idea que es poner a exjugadores a manejar equipos”: Carlos Antonio Vélez

“Lo de Boca es una prueba fehaciente de la pésima idea que es poner a exjugadores a manejar equipos”: Carlos Antonio Vélez

Cayó “El Ahuatl”, miembro de la Unión Tepito acusado de distribuir drogas y vender tarjetas clonadas

“Es un provocador fuera de serie”: la opinión de Martinoli y José Ramón sobre Faitelson

Pumas vs Everton: la milagrosa actuación de Julio González que salvó a su equipo de la goleada

“El periodismo demostró que no es mentira lo que he dicho”: Julio Astillero tras debate en la mañanera

DEPORTES

“Es un provocador fuera de serie”: la opinión de Martinoli y José Ramón sobre Faitelson

“Es un provocador fuera de serie”: la opinión de Martinoli y José Ramón sobre Faitelson

Pumas vs Everton: la milagrosa actuación de Julio González que salvó a su equipo de la goleada

Grito y asistencia: Zuculini, la carta de gol menos pensada para River Plate ante Lanús

Los mexicanos con actividad en Tokio 2020 el 29 de julio: el debut de la Selección Mexicana de Beisbol

El mensaje de una figura del fútbol brasileño a Simone Biles tras su retiro de Tokio: “No dejes que la gente te crucifique”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así se reencontró Belinda con Christian Nodal tras su contagio de COVID-19

Así se reencontró Belinda con Christian Nodal tras su contagio de COVID-19

Érika Zaba admitió que OV7 vive su peor distanciamiento: “ojalá fuera marketing”

“Ya no lo pude controlar”: Roberto Palazuelos narró el vergonzoso momento que sufrió en una escena de cama

Kanye West está viviendo en un estadio en Atlanta

Carlos Espejel tundió a Mariana Ochoa: “Por eso OV7 está como está”

TENDENCIAS

Los porcentajes más buscados: qué dice la ciencia sobre la efectividad de cada vacuna frente a la variante Delta

Los porcentajes más buscados: qué dice la ciencia sobre la efectividad de cada vacuna frente a la variante Delta

FIFA podría “unirse” a eFootball y convertirse en un juego free to play

¿Vacunar a los adultos contra el COVID-19 evita que los chicos se contagien?

Countach, un clásico de los súperautos que cumple 50 años

Los 10 puntos clave que señaló la Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría en los grupos de adolescentes priorizados para recibir la vacuna Moderna contra el COVID-19