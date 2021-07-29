ADVISORY EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-ROTTERDAM-POSSIBLE ONLY

Ever Given ship that blocked Suez Canal docks in Rotterdam
Start: 29 Jul 2021 02:30 GMT
End: 29 Jul 2021 03:30 GMT
ROTTERDAM - The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March is due to arrive in Rotterdam after being released by authorities in Egypt on July 7.
