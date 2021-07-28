ADVISORY --TIMING APPROX-- PERU-ELECTION/CASTILLO

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo is sworn in

Start: 28 Jul 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2021 17:15 GMT

LIMA - Peru swears in leftist Pedro Castillo as President, who will take the reins of the divided Andean country with plans to redraft the constitution and hike taxes on mining to pay for social reforms.

