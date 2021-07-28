COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC

REUTERS
27 de Julio de 2021

Joint IOC-TOCOG daily briefing during 2020 games

Start: 28 Jul 2021 01:47 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee for the 2020 Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Speakers: In attendance will be Mark Adams, spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Masa Takaya, spokesperson of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), and Christopher Carroll, Digital Engagement & Marketing Director of IOC.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

