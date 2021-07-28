ADVISORY INDIA-USA/BLINKEN

Blinken speaks to the media with his Indian counterpart

Start: 28 Jul 2021 08:50 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak to media following their bilateral meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com