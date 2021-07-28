COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY INDIA-USA/BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSJUL 28
28 de Julio de 2021

Blinken speaks to the media with his Indian counterpart

Start: 28 Jul 2021 08:50 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak to media following their bilateral meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 200 años de su independencia, Perú define su futuro entre un pasado heroico y un presente contradictorio

A 200 años de su independencia, Perú define su futuro entre un pasado heroico y un presente contradictorio

Pedro Castillo asume la Presidencia de Perú con la presencia del rey de España y seis mandatarios latinoamericanos

Morena pide la perdida de registro de MC por triangulaciones indebidas en campaña de Samuel García

“Este acto no debe quedar impune”: Eugenio Derbez pidió justicia por perro asesinado en Tlalnepantla

Tokio 2020: qué necesita México para avanzar a cuartos de final

DEPORTES

Tokio 2020: qué necesita México para avanzar a cuartos de final

Tokio 2020: qué necesita México para avanzar a cuartos de final

Estados Unidos no logra superar el retiro de Phelps: tras 41 años, quedó fuera del podio olímpico en relevo masculino 4x200 libre

Tiene 43 años, transita sus séptimos Juegos Olímpicos y hasta Pelé se rindió a sus pies: Formiga, la futbolista brasileña que rompe todos los récords

COLUMNA: El sombrío aniversario de la bomba de Atlanta 96 no es motivo para celebrar nada

Tokio 2020: Luis “El Abuelo” Álvarez perdió contra Furukawa en Tiro con Arco y se despidió de los JJOO

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Este acto no debe quedar impune”: Eugenio Derbez pidió justicia por perro asesinado en Tlalnepantla

“Este acto no debe quedar impune”: Eugenio Derbez pidió justicia por perro asesinado en Tlalnepantla

“La güereja” reapareció con su hijo a seis meses de aparatoso accidente

María Becerra, la argentina más escuchada del planeta: el abuso en la escuela, su voz en las historias de Messi y Antonela, y los memes comparándola con Moni Argento

“Ellos ni siquiera habían anunciado”: Andrea Rodríguez defendió ‘Los chiquillos de Hoy’ frente al reality de Venga la alegría

Survivor México: qué dijo Gary Centeno sobre sus polémicas

TENDENCIAS

Cómo acompañar a una persona que nos cuenta que sufrió un abuso sexual

Cómo acompañar a una persona que nos cuenta que sufrió un abuso sexual

Los pacientes con insuficiencia cardíaca tienen más riesgo de desarrollar cáncer

Para terminar con la hepatitis C en el año 2030, recomiendan un autotesteo rápido con saliva

Variante Delta: a qué estrategias debe apuntar Argentina para evitar la circulación comunitaria

Cuerpos reales bajo el escáner: arrancó la última etapa de la medición clave de la Ley de Talles