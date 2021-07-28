ADVISORY INDIA-USA/BLINKEN

Blinken speaks to the media with his Indian counterpart
Start: 28 Jul 2021 08:50 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak to media following their bilateral meeting.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com