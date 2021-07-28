ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO--delayed

WHO director of immunization answers questions
Start: 28 Jul 2021 13:11 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2021 13:25 GMT
GENEVA - Katherine O'Brien, director of the WHO department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals answers questions about COVID-19 from the general public with a focus on vaccines' effectiveness.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE
DIGITAL: NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com