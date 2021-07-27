ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY --UPDATED details

U.S. House select committee's first hearing on Jan. 6 attack
Start: 27 Jul 2021 13:27 GMT
End: 27 Jul 2021 14:27 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT WILL START AT 1330GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first hearing, which will focus on testimony from police officers.
++schedule:
1400GMT - start of hearing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO.
DIGITAL: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO.
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com