COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY --UPDATED details--

Por
REUTERSJUL 27
26 de Julio de 2021

U.S. House select committee's first hearing on Jan. 6 attack

Start: 27 Jul 2021 13:27 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 14:27 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT WILL START AT 1330GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first hearing, which will focus on testimony from police officers.

++schedule:

1400GMT - start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO.

DIGITAL: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) VIDEO.

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO reveló que a su hijo Jesús Ernesto le dio COVID-19: “No le va a gustar a Beatriz que yo haya dicho esto”

AMLO reveló que a su hijo Jesús Ernesto le dio COVID-19: “No le va a gustar a Beatriz que yo haya dicho esto”

“Fue el luchador más carismático”: luto y pesar por la muerte de Súper Porky

El FMI elevó sus previsiones de crecimiento en 2021 para América Latina al 5,8 %

La Unión Europea ya vacunó con al menos una dosis al 70% de su población

Hallaron 90 bolsas con los restos de 15 personas en una fosa clandestina de Zapopan

DEPORTES

Se acabó el reinado de Estados Unidos tras la baja de Simone Biles: Rusia ganó el oro por equipos en la gimnasia artística femenina

Se acabó el reinado de Estados Unidos tras la baja de Simone Biles: Rusia ganó el oro por equipos en la gimnasia artística femenina

Los memes más divertidos de la medalla de bronce de México en clavados sincronizados

Los Pumas 7 a semifinales, triunfo de Schwartzman y la baja de Simone Biles: lo más destacado del día 4 de los Juegos Olímpicos

Renovación defensiva en el Real Madrid: está por cerrar la venta de Raphael Varane a un gigante de Europa

Impacto en Tokio: Estados Unidos retiró a Simone Biles de la competencia de gimnasia por equipos tras un salto errático

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Fue el luchador más carismático”: luto y pesar por la muerte de Súper Porky

“Fue el luchador más carismático”: luto y pesar por la muerte de Súper Porky

“Me dañaste, me dañaste mucho”: el crudo testimonio de una youtuber sobre YosStop

¡Cómo ha crecido!: difundieron fotos del hijo de Aracely Arámbula y Luis Miguel

20 años más tarde, Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck recrearon uno de sus momentos más icónicos: las fotos

Penélope Cruz viajó a Italia de vacaciones, Rita Ora salió a comer en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Anthony Fauci impulsa la creación de “vacunas prototipo” contra familias de virus que podrían provocar futuras pandemias

Anthony Fauci impulsa la creación de “vacunas prototipo” contra familias de virus que podrían provocar futuras pandemias

Un tribunal francés desestimó una demanda contra las corridas de toros

Día Internacional del Perro Callejero: 9 de cada 10 animales que nacen en la calle nunca encuentran hogar

Cómo medir la resistencia muscular en casa

La transformación invisible de los líderes: cómo dar un paso hacia adelante de manera exitosa