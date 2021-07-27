COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/--TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por
REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2021

Biden visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Start: 27 Jul 2021 19:39 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 19:39 GMT

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he will address workforce and its leaders.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CISTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cuba: disidentes piden aislar al régimen cubano como se hizo con Sudáfrica durante el apartheid

Cuba: disidentes piden aislar al régimen cubano como se hizo con Sudáfrica durante el apartheid

Juan Guaidó dijo que la solución a la catástrofe humanitaria que atraviesa Venezuela es recuperar la democracia

México: disminuyeron las denuncias por trata de personas

Jair Bolsonaro cambió su jefe de gabinete para aumentar su base de apoyo en el Congreso

Convención Constituyente de Chile: una convencional renunció a su bloque y debaten el ingreso de la prensa a los debates

DEPORTES

Un robo y un tifón casi lo dejan fuera de los Juegos de Tokio, pero se clasificó surfeando en jeans y ganó el oro olímpico

Un robo y un tifón casi lo dejan fuera de los Juegos de Tokio, pero se clasificó surfeando en jeans y ganó el oro olímpico

“Recibimos mensajes de odio y ataques injustificados”: el pedido de la argentina Fernanda Russo a sus seguidores tras su participación en los Juegos Olímpicos

Historia Olímpica: conoce a los participantes independientes de los JJOO

El mensaje motivacional y el pedido de disculpas de Simone Biles a sus compañeras tras quedar marginada de la final de gimnasia

Diario de un espectador olímpico III: nadie escuchó llorar a Simone Biles

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ángela Aguilar, joya del regional mexicano, habló sobre la polémica actuación de Karol G con mariachi

Ángela Aguilar, joya del regional mexicano, habló sobre la polémica actuación de Karol G con mariachi

Aracely Arámbula, ex de Luis Miguel, dio pistas sobre su nuevo romance

Fracasa marcha en apoyo a YosStop: sólo se congregaron 20 personas

Emiliano, el primogénito de Pepe Aguilar acusado de tráfico de personas, salió de la cárcel

Paris Hilton está embarazada: espera su primer hijo con Carter Reum

TENDENCIAS

Crean un casco magnético capaz de encoger tumores cerebrales

Crean un casco magnético capaz de encoger tumores cerebrales

Un informe de la OMS hace frente a la amenaza del cigarrillo electrónico: los peligros y la necesidad de una reglamentación más severa

Estos son los pasos para crear una sesión privada en Spotify

Twitch baja el precio de las suscripciones en la Argentina

Descubren más detalles sobre la eficacia de Sputnik V frente a las variantes preocupantes del COVID-19