ADVISORY --TIMING APPROX-- PERU-ELECTION/CASTILLO

Por
REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2021

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo is sworn in

Start: 28 Jul 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT

LIMA - Peru swears in leftist Pedro Castillo as President, who will take the reins of the divided Andean country with plans to redraft the constitution and hike taxes on mining to pay for social reforms.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

