ADVISORY --TIMING APPROX-- PERU-ELECTION/CASTILLO

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo is sworn in
Start: 28 Jul 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT
LIMA - Peru swears in leftist Pedro Castillo as President, who will take the reins of the divided Andean country with plans to redraft the constitution and hike taxes on mining to pay for social reforms.
