COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/VILLAGE -- APPROX START TIME --

Por
REUTERSJUL 27
26 de Julio de 2021

View of the Olympic Village on day four of Tokyo 2020

Start: 27 Jul 2021 03:13 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 04:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS AN APPROX START TIME. WE WILL AIM TO SWITCH OUT LIVE AFTER THE IOC NEWSER - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

-----------------

TOKYO – View of the Olympic Village on day four of Tokyo 2020 as the Games organisers announce the latest COVID-19 results.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Violencia, fraude y traición: Mario Delgado atacó a Vicente Fox a pocos días de la consulta popular

Violencia, fraude y traición: Mario Delgado atacó a Vicente Fox a pocos días de la consulta popular

La dictadura castrista encarceló de nuevo a la periodista Camila Acosta, corresponsal de ABC en Cuba

EEUU volvió a recomendar “no viajar” a España debido al riesgo “muy alto” del COVID-19

Otro caso de discriminación en los Juegos Olímpicos: un judoca musulmán se negó a competir con un israelí y abandonó el torneo

México vs Canadá: dónde ver el partido de sóftbol en busca de la medalla de bronce en Tokio 2020

DEPORTES

Otro caso de discriminación en los Juegos Olímpicos: un judoca musulmán se negó a competir con un israelí y abandonó el torneo

Otro caso de discriminación en los Juegos Olímpicos: un judoca musulmán se negó a competir con un israelí y abandonó el torneo

México vs Canadá: dónde ver el partido de sóftbol en busca de la medalla de bronce en Tokio 2020

¿El blooper del año? El increíble gol que falló Nicolás Reniero en la victoria de Argentinos ante Newell’s

Boxeo, semillero de medallas olímpicas para México

El taekwondoín Carlos Sansores perdió en su debut en Tokio 2020 y esperará opciones de repechaje

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrea Legarreta defendió al nieto de Tin Tan en “Los Chiquillos de Hoy”

Andrea Legarreta defendió al nieto de Tin Tan en “Los Chiquillos de Hoy”

Raquel Bigorra recordó su distanciamiento con Daniel Bisogno y negó ser “brujera”

Pink ofreció al equipo de Noruega de balonmano pagar la multa por no usar bikini en un partido del Campeonato de Europa

Así celebró Dulce María el bautizo de su hija

La defensa de Britney Spears solicitó a la justicia el fin de la tutela “abusiva” de su padre

TENDENCIAS

Cómo activar el ‘modo zurdo’ para WhatsApp, Telegram o Facebook Messenger

Cómo activar el ‘modo zurdo’ para WhatsApp, Telegram o Facebook Messenger

Tesla enciende una nueva polémica al reemplazar los volantes tradicionales por su exclusivo diseño Yoke

Tinder: qué es la verificación del perfil y cómo obtenerla

Evolución de la salud de Chano: cómo sigue tras perder el riñón, el bazo y parte del páncreas

Las medallas de Tokio 2020 fueron fabricadas con los “desechos tecnológicos” de Japón