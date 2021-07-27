COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
27 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020-GAR/

Por
REUTERS
27 de Julio de 2021

Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics women's team final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Start: 27 Jul 2021 08:44 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 11:10 GMT

View of Ariake Gymnastics Centre, venue of the artistic gymnastics women's team final, with the top eight teams from the qualifying round, including Russia, the U.S. led by Simone Biles and China competing for the gold medal.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

