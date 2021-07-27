COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH--GERMANY-BLAST/DRONE-UGC

Por
REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2021

Drone captures plumes of smoke after German plant blast

Start: 27 Jul 2021 13:25 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 13:25 GMT

US CAPITOL HEARING LIVE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WIESDORF, LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - Drone footage of plumes of smoke following Germany plant blast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY Pitfall Fritz

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY Pitfall Fritz

Source: Pitfall Fritz

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

