ADVISORY USA-IRAQ/--TAPE PLAYBACK

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Start: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visits Washington and meets with U.S. President Joe Biden. The two officials are meant to discuss shared interests in education, health, culture, energy, and climate initiatives, as well as joint efforts in defeating Islamic State.

