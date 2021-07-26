ADVISORY TUNISIA-POLITICS/

Protesters gather after Tunisian president ousts government

Start: 26 Jul 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TUNIS – Supporters gather and head to parliament after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze the activities of parliament, a move his foes labeled a coup that should be opposed on the street.

