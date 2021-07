Canada's first indigenous Governor General sworn in

Start: 26 Jul 2021 15:05 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 16:17 GMT

OTTAWA - Mary Simon, an Inuk woman, is sworn in as Canada's first indigenous Governor General at a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

