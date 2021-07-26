COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 26 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC

Por
REUTERSJUL 26
26 de Julio de 2021

Joint IOC-TOCOG daily briefing during 2020 games

Start: 27 Jul 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee for the 2020 Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Speakers TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Madres esperando por sus hijos: las imágenes de la tercera ola COVID-19 en hospitales de CDMX

El ranking de la imagen de los presidentes de América Latina después de un año y medio de pandemia

Jóvenes dan mensaje desde el interior de área covid

“Estoy orgulloso de ser gay y campeón olímpico”: el contundente mensaje de un medallista de oro en Tokio 2020

Horror en Edomex: una familia completa torturó y asesinó a un perro en una azotea

“Estoy orgulloso de ser gay y campeón olímpico”: el contundente mensaje de un medallista de oro en Tokio 2020

La confesión de Simone Biles antes de las finales en Tokio 2020: “Siento que tengo el peso del mundo sobre mis hombros”

Un oficial de los Juegos Olímpicos cruzó la pista de carreras de BMX y provocó un insólito accidente

Recuerdo de los uniformes en Juegos Olímpicos de la Selección Mexicana de Futbol

Dura derrota en el vóley: Argentina estuvo dos sets arriba pero no pudo sostener la ventaja y perdió en el clásico ante Brasil

“Me di cuenta de la responsabilidad de las palabras”: YosStop envía carta de reflexión desde la cárcel

Aracely Arámbula rompe el silencio sobre Luis Miguel: “Jamás voy a decir algo negativo porque viví una historia hermosa”

Capi Pérez sufrió percance durante su presentación en “Quiero Cantar” de VLA

Por qué y cuáles son los conductores que TV Azteca reemplazó

Difunden el teaser y fotos inéditas de la temporada final de La Casa de Papel

El telescopio espacial Hubble halla evidencia de vapor de agua en la luna Ganímedes de Júpiter

A pedido de la FDA, Pfizer y Moderna amplían el estudio de sus vacunas en niños de 5 a 11 años

Investigadores prueban cemento que cargaría autos eléctricos mientras se conduce

Amazon tiene las llaves de miles de edificios en EEUU

El Face ID llegaría “pronto” a las Mac, iPhone SE y todos los iPad