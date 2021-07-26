ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH-AFRICA

WHO, BioNTech give newser on mRNA vaccine for Malaria

Start: 26 Jul 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 15:30 GMT

MAINZ – BioNTech gives presser on development of the first mRNA-based vaccine for Malaria prevention with the initiation of a clinical trial by end of 2022, followed by presser with WHO and EU’s von der Leyen.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: KENUP HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL /

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com