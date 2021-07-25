COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 25 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7121-TUNISIA-POLITICS/PRESIDENT

Por
REUTERSJUL 25
25 de Julio de 2021

Tunisian president sacks prime minister, freezes parliament

Start: 25 Jul 2021 21:45 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2021 21:47 GMT

TUNIS - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of the country's political crisis following a day of protests around the democratic country that his opponents labelled a coup.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TUNISIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tunisia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El inédito “saque al cielo” de un jugador de beach vóley que es furor en los Juegos Olímpicos

El inédito “saque al cielo” de un jugador de beach vóley que es furor en los Juegos Olímpicos

“Debemos ejercer nuestros derechos”: Santiago Nieto pidió a la ciudadanía participar en Consulta Popular

Feminicidios disminuyeron 14.6% durante primer semestre de 2021: Fiscalía CDMX

El narco se adaptó al COVID-19: detienen siete veces más a estadounidenses que a mexicanos por tráfico de droga en la frontera

Cómo conoció Pedro Infante a su primer gran amor

DEPORTES

El inédito “saque al cielo” de un jugador de beach vóley que es furor en los Juegos Olímpicos

El inédito “saque al cielo” de un jugador de beach vóley que es furor en los Juegos Olímpicos

Dieron a conocer un video inédito del mágico show de 1824 drones en la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Daniel Corral: de pedir de dinero en la calle a competir en sus terceros Juegos Olímpicos

Insólita decisión del VAR en los Juegos Olímpicos: echaron a un jugador de Brasil que ni siquiera cometió infracción

Paula Pareto, la “guardaespaldas” de la Selección de básquet: la foto que se volvió viral antes del debut de Argentina en los Juegos Olímpicos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo conoció Pedro Infante a su primer gran amor

Cómo conoció Pedro Infante a su primer gran amor

Regina Blandón cumplió 31: entre polémicas y su icónico personaje de Bibi, así fue su festejo

Los Yonic’s anunciaron álbum póstumo de José Manuel Zamacona

Belinda informó que dio positivo a COVID-19

Paola Espinosa aseguró que su polémico mensaje no fue contra Carolina Mendoza y Dolores Hernández

TENDENCIAS

Ahora Google explicará por qué muestra ciertos resultados de búsqueda

Ahora Google explicará por qué muestra ciertos resultados de búsqueda

Cómo evitar contenido no deseado dentro de TikTok

Las increíbles razones por las cuales estos autos estuvieron enterrados o escondidos por décadas

“El arte cura”: cómo es el novedoso concurso para artistas argentinos dentro del espectro autista

La NASA revela hallazgos inéditos sobre lo que contendría el interior de Marte