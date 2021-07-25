ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7121-TUNISIA-POLITICS/PRESIDENT

Tunisian president sacks prime minister, freezes parliament
Start: 25 Jul 2021 21:45 GMT
End: 25 Jul 2021 21:47 GMT
TUNIS - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of the country's political crisis following a day of protests around the democratic country that his opponents labelled a coup.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: TUNISIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Tunisia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com