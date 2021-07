Tunisian president relieves prime minister of his post - file

Start: 25 Jul 2021 21:28 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2021 21:29 GMT

TUNIS - File of Tunisian Prime Minister, Hicem Mechichi, who has been relieved of his post by the president.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tunisia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com