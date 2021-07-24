COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSJUL 24
23 de Julio de 2021

Biden campaigns for Virginia gubernatorial candidate

Start: 23 Jul 2021 23:18 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2021 00:43 GMT

ARLINGTON, VA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Ya no llore”: el comentario de Vadhir Derbez sobre Victoria Ruffo

“Ya no llore”: el comentario de Vadhir Derbez sobre Victoria Ruffo

Necaxa vs Santos: los graves errores que marcaron la goleada parcial de los Rayos

“Nunca se graduó”: amiga de Hanna Jaff reveló cómo Henry Roper-Curzon la estafaba

Tercera ola: en Sinaloa un menor falleció por COVID-19

Guatemala: la jefa del Ministerio Público despidió al fiscal que investigaba casos de corrupción en el Gobierno

DEPORTES

Necaxa vs Santos: los graves errores que marcaron la goleada parcial de los Rayos

Necaxa vs Santos: los graves errores que marcaron la goleada parcial de los Rayos

Liga MX Femenil: América se impuso 3-0 a Puebla y Kiana Palacios anotó su segundo gol

Desde Hello Kitty hasta Pokémon: los íconos detrás de una pasión japonesa que va más allá de los Juegos Olímpicos

Lo que debes saber del Bádminton, la tercera de las raquetas en los Juegos Olímpicos

Por qué Alberto Lati desató elogios y memes durante la inauguración de Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Ya no llore”: el comentario de Vadhir Derbez sobre Victoria Ruffo

“Ya no llore”: el comentario de Vadhir Derbez sobre Victoria Ruffo

“Nunca se graduó”: amiga de Hanna Jaff reveló cómo Henry Roper-Curzon la estafaba

Por qué Alberto Lati desató elogios y memes durante la inauguración de Tokio 2020

José Manuel Figueroa se defendió de las acusaciones de Farina Chaparro y la denunció

Cuál es el origen de Cielito Lindo, la canción que cantaron los atletas mexicanos en la inauguración de Tokio 2020

TENDENCIAS

Inspirado en el Mundial de Rally, llega la versión deportiva de un pequeño gran japonés

Inspirado en el Mundial de Rally, llega la versión deportiva de un pequeño gran japonés

COVID-19: encuentran transmisión comunitaria de la variante Delta en Brasil

Los CDC de EEUU analizan si es necesaria una tercera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en pacientes inmunodeprimidos

La nueva campaña de phishing a través de Facebook Messenger: todo comienza con la invitación a ver un video

Cómo es el novedoso microchip que podría usarse para todo tipo de electrónicos flexibles