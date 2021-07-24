COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 24 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY HUNGARY-LGBT/MARCH

REUTERS
22 de Julio de 2021

Budapest gay pride goes ahead amid clampdown on LGBT rights

Start: 24 Jul 2021 12:24 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2021 13:24 GMT

BUDAPEST - Budapest gay pride goes ahead amid clampdown on LGBT rights. Thousands are expected to take part in a show of solidarity with LGBT community and to protest against recent legislation banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.

1200GMT - participants start gathering

1330GMT - march begins

1500GMT APPROX - march to reach hill park

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

