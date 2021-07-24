ADVISORY HUNGARY-LGBT/MARCH

Budapest gay pride goes ahead amid clampdown on LGBT rights
Start: 24 Jul 2021 12:24 GMT
End: 24 Jul 2021 13:24 GMT
BUDAPEST - Budapest gay pride goes ahead amid clampdown on LGBT rights. Thousands are expected to take part in a show of solidarity with LGBT community and to protest against recent legislation banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - participants start gathering
1330GMT - march begins
1500GMT APPROX - march to reach hill park
