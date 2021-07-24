ADVISORY --FLASH-- 6160-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-VACCINES-PROTESTS

Greek police clash with rally against COVID-19 vaccinations
Start: 24 Jul 2021 19:45 GMT
End: 24 Jul 2021 19:49 GMT
ATHENS - Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse a protest of several thousand in central Athens on Saturday (July 24) against COVID-19 vaccinations, the third rally in recent weeks.
