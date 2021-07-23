COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSJUL 23
23 de Julio de 2021

Biden campaigns for Virginia gubernatorial candidate

Start: 23 Jul 2021 23:30 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2021 00:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Adamari López rompió en llanto frente a su hija Alaïa

Adamari López rompió en llanto frente a su hija Alaïa

En medio de desmanes, vandálos intentaron quemar vivo a un policía en Suba

Gobierno y Alcaldía de Bogotá harán “vaca” para cubrir el déficit de TransMilenio

Ana Lago, de Exatlón a narrar los Juegos Olímpicos: “Mi mayor reto es transmitir lo que sé”

Corte Suprema de Justicia aceptó a Deyanira Gómez como víctima en caso Uribe

DEPORTES

Estallaron los memes en las redes sociales durante la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Estallaron los memes en las redes sociales durante la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Preocupación en Tokio: se desmayó la atleta rusa Svetlana Gomboeva en plena competencia de tiro con arco a causa de las altas temperaturas

Fuerte advertencia de Héctor Huerta al América: mostrarán doble moral si regresa Renato Ibarra

Sorpresa en la ceremonia de inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos: la inesperada aparición de Paula Pareto y el reconocimiento que tuvo

Impactante: el show aéreo de 1824 drones en la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos que se hizo viral

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que Televisa anunció la muerte de “El Santo”

El día que Televisa anunció la muerte de “El Santo”

Aida Pierce salió en defensa de su ex pareja Héctor Parra

Tommy Dorfman, de 13 Reasons Why, anunció que es una mujer trans: “Esta es una evolución y estoy orgullosa de lo que fui”

“Venga la Alegría” superó el rating de “Hoy” y así lo celebraron los conductores

El conmovedor video de Chyno Miranda, tras las secuelas que le dejó el COVID-19

TENDENCIAS

ANMAT aprobó un nuevo tratamiento contra el cáncer de hígado avanzado que promete mejorar la sobrevida de los pacientes

ANMAT aprobó un nuevo tratamiento contra el cáncer de hígado avanzado que promete mejorar la sobrevida de los pacientes

Europa advirtió que el síndrome de Guillain-Barré puede ser un efecto adverso de la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson

Las trampas de los grupos antivacunas para camuflarse en Facebook y evitar ser bloqueados

Tras la autorización europea, las vacunas de Moderna donadas a la Argentina se aplicarán a 900.000 adolescentes con comorbilidades

Una vacuna en pastilla: Israel comienza el mes que viene ensayos para probar su prometedora fórmula vía oral contra el COVID-19