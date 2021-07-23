COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/CEREMONY-STADIUM

Por
REUTERSJUL 23
20 de Julio de 2021

View of Japan's National Stadium as the Olympics open

Start: 23 Jul 2021 06:06 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2021 15:01 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED OF A WIDE VIEW OF THE STADIUM THROUGHOUT AND A GROUND SHOT ALSO AVAILABLE BEFORE THE CEREMONY FROM 0800GMT

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - View of Japan's National Stadium, venue of the Olympic opening ceremony, held with no spectators.

SCHEDULE:

1100-1400GMT (23/07)- Opening ceremony

0430-1430GMT - Live view available of Japan's National Stadium from a high vantage point

0750-1100GMT - Live groundshot available outside the National Stadium of security and arrivals of athletes and officials

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO insiste en que la tercera ola de COVID-19 en México son “pequeños rebrotes”

AMLO insiste en que la tercera ola de COVID-19 en México son “pequeños rebrotes”

Una vacuna en pastilla: Israel comienza el mes que viene ensayos para probar su prometedora fórmula vía oral contra el COVID-19

Sorpresa en la ceremonia de inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos: la inesperada aparición de Paula Pareto y el reconocimiento que tuvo

Fiscalía revela video donde se ve a un capitán (r) del Ejército planeando el ataque contra la base militar en Cúcuta

Chichila Navia y Milton Lópezarrubla celebran su amistad con cariñosos mensajes

DEPORTES

Sorpresa en la ceremonia de inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos: la inesperada aparición de Paula Pareto y el reconocimiento que tuvo

Sorpresa en la ceremonia de inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos: la inesperada aparición de Paula Pareto y el reconocimiento que tuvo

Impactante: el show aéreo de 1824 drones en la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos que se hizo viral

Otra vez Tonga hizo furor en la apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos: quién es Pita Taufatofua, el abanderado más famosos del mundo

Las lágrimas de Cecilia Carranza en la ceremonia inaugural de los Juegos Olímpicos: “Acá tendría que estar Braian Toledo”

Solari exigió a los árbitros cuidar el talento de Roger Martínez, tras el ríspido juego en Querétaro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Venga la Alegría” superó el rating de “Hoy” y así lo celebraron los conductores

“Venga la Alegría” superó el rating de “Hoy” y así lo celebraron los conductores

El conmovedor video de Chyno Miranda, tras las secuelas que le dejó el COVID-19

Las primeras imágenes de Kimberly Loaiza tras su nueva cirugía estética

Sammy Pérez lucha por su vida contra el COVID-19: “Está oxigenando entre 90 y 95”

Kanye West lanza su nuevo álbum “Donda”

TENDENCIAS

Hongos super-resistentes atacan a pacientes críticos con COVID-19 en Argentina

Hongos super-resistentes atacan a pacientes críticos con COVID-19 en Argentina

La variante Delta sería 137% más mortal y va camino a convertirse en la más dominante en todo el mundo

Contra qué marcas competirá el fastuoso yate Lamborghini de Conor McGregor

Cómo es la estrategia que podría aplicarse en Reino Unido para convivir con variantes hipercontagiosas sin frenar la economía

Los científicos respaldan aplicar terceras dosis de Pfizer y AstraZeneca tras estudios que marcan la caída de anticuerpos