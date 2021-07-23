COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 23
22 de Julio de 2021

WHO DG Tedros briefing on COVID-19 pandemic latest

Start: 23 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS THERE IS NO NEWS CONFERENCE.

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Realizarán show en beneficio de Sammy Pérez, intubado por COVID-19

Realizarán show en beneficio de Sammy Pérez, intubado por COVID-19

Karol G. arrasó en gala de Premios Juventud

Entre protestas y actos oraciones, hoy se realizará el funeral del presidente haitiano Jovenel Moise

Al menos 4 mil protestas de calle se han registrado en Venezuela en lo que va de año, la mayoría de las exigencias son por salud y derechos económicos

HRW denunció que la dictadura cubana condena “a puertas cerradas” a los detenidos por las masivas manifestaciones

DEPORTES

“Es deporte y no sentimentalismos”: la fuerte crítica de Ana Guevara por polémicas de plazas para Tokio

“Es deporte y no sentimentalismos”: la fuerte crítica de Ana Guevara por polémicas de plazas para Tokio

Luis “el abuelo” Álvarez se colocó entre los mejores 32 y avanzó a la siguiente ronda de tiro con arco

Rommel Pacheco y Gaby López: las horas previas a la Ceremonia de Inauguración de los abanderados por México

“Al talento hay que protegerlo”: Santiago Solari defendió a Roger Martinez por el arbitraje en el América vs Querétaro

Dónde y a qué hora ver la inauguración en vivo de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Realizarán show en beneficio de Sammy Pérez, intubado por COVID-19

Realizarán show en beneficio de Sammy Pérez, intubado por COVID-19

“Hay que crear momentos especiales”: el conmovedor mensaje de Thalía a Tommy Mottola

Niurka protestó en el consulado cubano por la situación de su país

La turbulenta vida de Verónica Castro: pasiones, abandonos e infidelidades de la mujer que actuó el amor pero nunca lo encontró

La historia de He-Man: sus orígenes como muñeco, el fracaso de la película y la nueva versión para Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Atacar al virus cuando intenta entrar al cuerpo, ¿el as bajo la manga de las vacunas nasales?

Atacar al virus cuando intenta entrar al cuerpo, ¿el as bajo la manga de las vacunas nasales?

De un brote infeccioso en un crucero a los Juegos Olímpicos: cómo afrontó Japón su batalla contra el COVID-19

Hisopados en los aeropuertos de Estados Unidos: en cuáles hay y dónde están ubicados

Por qué los hombres consultan menos al médico que las mujeres

Le dicen la “Bolt” británica, es tapa de Vouge y ahora busca convertirse en la sensación de las olimpiadas de Tokio 