ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING --TIME TBC

WHO briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com