Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING --TIME TBC

Por
REUTERSJUL 23
23 de Julio de 2021

WHO briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

