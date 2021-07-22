COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

REUTERS
22 de Julio de 2021

Biden makes remarks on Crime Victims Fund

Start: 22 Jul 2021 18:15 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 19:15 GMT

WASHINGT5ON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs H.R. 1652, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 into law. Vice President Harris also attends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

