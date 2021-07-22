ADVISORY -TAPE PLAYBACK-USA-BIDEN/-TIME TBC

Biden, Harris meet with union and business leaders
Start: 22 Jul 2021 20:55 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2021 21:02 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with union and business leaders to discuss infrastructure.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com