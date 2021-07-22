COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY -TAPE PLAYBACK-USA-BIDEN/-TIME TBC-

Por
REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2021

Biden, Harris meet with union and business leaders

Start: 22 Jul 2021 20:55 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 21:02 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with union and business leaders to discuss infrastructure.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Solo si llegan más vacunas, Colombia podrá abrir vacunación sin restricción de edad

Se conocieron nuevos casos de coronavirus en la Villa Olímpica y crece el temor por un posible brote masivo

“Es un caos”: Ferdinando Valencia acusó que la ANDA no está manejando bien su deuda de dos millones de pesos

Cómo se sabe si una persona tiene protección contra el COVID-19

