ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/DUTERTE-ADDRESS

Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address
Start: 26 Jul 2021 07:55 GMT
End: 26 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose single six-year term ends in June next year, will deliver his final State of the Nation Address, while a group of protesters are expected to rally near the venue.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - event expected to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RTVM
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Philippines
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: FILIPINO/ ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com