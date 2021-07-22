COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/DUTERTE-ADDRESS

REUTERS
22 de Julio de 2021

Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address

Start: 26 Jul 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose single six-year term ends in June next year, will deliver his final State of the Nation Address, while a group of protesters are expected to rally near the venue.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - event expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RTVM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: FILIPINO/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

