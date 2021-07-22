ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/USA -- TIME APPROX

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee hold newser

Start: 23 Jul 2021 04:30 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE IS RUNNING WITH A DELAY AS SET BY THE ORGANISERS++

TOKYO - The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee hold a news conference on the opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

SPEAKERS:

Sarah Hirshland, CEO, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Susanne Lyons, Chair, Board of Directors, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Bahati Van Pelt, Chief of Athlete Services, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Rick Adams, Chief of Sport Performance & NGB Services, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Dr. Johnathan Finnoff, Chief Medical Officer, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com